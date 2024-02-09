Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu

Abbott Elementary: School is finally back in session! Season 3 of the ABC sitcom premieres this week.

Suncoast: Get your tissues ready for this one. The new coming-of-age film stars Nico Parker from The Last of Us and promises to be a real tearjerker.

Netflix

One Day: The new adaptation is headed to small screens this week. Check out the new limited series, streaming now.

Max

Tokyo Vice: The series continues as the second season of the HBO crime thriller premieres this week.

Paramount+

Halo: Make sure to tune into season 2 of the series based on the popular video game. The first two episodes are streaming now.

Prime Video

Upgraded: Get into the Valentine's Day mood with the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.