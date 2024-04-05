Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Ripley: Travel to Italy with a professional liar. Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley in the new Netflix limited series.

Scoop: Find out how the infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview came to be in the new film.

Prime Video
Música: Internet celebrity Rudy Mancuso makes his directorial debut with the coming-of-age rom-com.

Apple TV+
Girls State: Watch the documentary about teenage girls who dream of becoming president of the United States.

Sugar: Colin Farrell stars as a private investigator working in Los Angeles. Check out the premiere of his new drama series.

Starz
Mary & George: Julianne Moore manipulates history's hottest affair in the seven-part limited series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

