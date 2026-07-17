Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Hulu

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: This new spinoff finds dancers competing to be the next pro on Dancing with the Stars.

Apple TV

Lucky: Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this new crime-drama series co-created by Reese Witherspoon.

Prime Video

Ride or Die: Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham star as besties on the run in this new action series.

Netflix

Heartstopper Forever: The beloved series is wrapped up in this film that concludes the show's story.

The Hawk: Will Ferrell stars as a pro golfer set to revitalize his career in the new comedy series.

Movie theaters

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan directs this adaptation of Homer's epic poem starring Matt Damon as Odysseus.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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