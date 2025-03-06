We hate the hits!

I found a list of hit songs that are hated by the musicians who wrote them. My theory is that they aren’t so much hated, but the songs became so big they lost their identity. There are plenty of other songs - better songs the artists wish got the same attention. Do you like these songs:

Oasis – “Wonderwall”

Billy Joel – “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

The Pretenders – “Brass in Pocket”

Guns N’ Roses – “Sweet Child o’ Mine”

Madonna – “Like a Virgin”

Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Warrant – “Cherry Pie”

REM – “Shiny Happy People”

Radiohead – “Creep”

Led Zeppelin – “Stairway to Heaven”

Metallica – “Escape”

Beastie Boys – “Fight For Your Right (To Party)”

The Who – “Pinball Wizard”