Vinyl gets a second chance

What to do with your old records? Maybe you’re not a collector, maybe they are too damaged. Don’t throw your 33s, 45, & 78s in the trash!

A recycling initiative based out of North Texas is giving music lovers a chance to give old records they no longer listen to a new life.

The Vinyl Institute & the Vinyl Sustainability Council announced that they awarded VMB Micro LLC a $100,000 grant to kickstart the Record Vinyl Recycling Project. The vinyl record return program, which will be piloted at VMB’s Dallas-Fort Worth facility, is the first of its kind in the U.S. to use the micronization technology. The company’s patented MicroShear process helps VMB reclaim and upcycle PVC-based records by breaking them down into very fine particles. The system also doesn’t rely on high-energy melting, which better preserves the material’s properties while enabling efficient label removal and the reuse of vinyl waste. The recovered material can be pressed into new records or manufactured into other vinyl-based products. “The initiative will keep vinyl records from going into landfills, building a scalable, national model for sustainable upcycling at both the manufacturing and consumer levels,” the press release stated.