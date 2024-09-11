Vacation like a king for $60 a day???

The 6 places....

River hat

By Axel Lowe

The Best Countries to Visit if You’re on a Budget

1. Vietnam. Everything’s cheap and the exchange rate is good. You can live large on as little as $30 a day, or very large on $60 a day.

2. South Africa. The flight isn’t cheap. But once you’re there, everything else is.

3. Portugal. It’s your best bet if you want to visit Western Europe on a budget.

4. Argentina. Their inflation is out of control, which sucks if you live there. But it’s good for people who want to visit.

5. Indonesia. It’s got over 17,000 islands to choose from, and you can have a great time on around $60 a day.

6. Costa Rica. It’s the most expensive one on the list at $116 a day. But it’s a good choice if you want to explore Central America on a budget.

