Using music to relieve stress

Certain songs and musical styles consistently appear when listeners seek emotional relief. The patterns show that Americans gravitate toward familiar sounds and reflective lyrics when navigating stressful moments. For many Americans, music is more than background entertainment. It often becomes a regular emotional outlet during stressful periods. More than 1 in 3 Americans (35%) said music was their number one stress-relief tool, ranking it above exercise (27%) and talking to a friend or family member (9%). Daily listening habits also reflect this reliance, with 29% reporting they use music each day specifically to manage stress or improve their mood. Music has become an everyday form of emotional self-regulation. For many, pressing play offers a moment of relief during demanding workdays, anxious evenings, or overwhelming life events. Overall, 72% of Americans agreed that listening to music has meaningfully improved their mental health.