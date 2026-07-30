Two Things Tony Iommi Doesn’t Like About His New Solo Album

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Tony Iommi revealed two elements of his new solo album that he didn’t like – although he still decided to have both of them as part of the product.

From the Dark will be released on Oct. 23 and follows the arrival of a video for lead track “World Alone” (below).

Iommi told Rolling Stone that the promo clip was one of the things he hadn’t enjoyed.

READ MORE: Tony Iommi Says He Still Watches Ozzy Osbourne on YouTube

“I didn’t want to do a video with all the band,” he said. “I didn’t even really, to be honest, want to do a video. But they did it. It’s sort of like a movie … I appear a couple of times standing there playing.

“But I just didn’t want to go the old route of all the bands standing there playing and doing one of them. That’s been done a hundred times.”

He continued: “I’m not really into doing videos myself anyway because I always look … I’m boring. I’m just standing there playing. Nothing else I can do. I can’t jump around or leap around or anything. I’m too old for that! But I think the guys that made it did a good job.”

Why There’s (Almost) No Acoustic Guitar on Tony Iommi’s Album

Unsurprisingly, Iommi expressed his love for slow, doomy guitar riffs, and said he had to remind himself to write more up-tempo tracks such as “World Alone.”

He continued: “I did have a couple of acoustic things, but I’ve not used them. I thought I’d keep the album like it is. And not only that, it’s already quite long. We wouldn’t be able to fit them on.”

The exception to his rule is the track “Legacy,” which does feature an acoustic guitar part. “I like to do something you don’t really expect,” he explained before adding: “And to be honest, I hate playing acoustic. I’m not very good at playing acoustic. But on that bit, I just thought it would be nice and different.”