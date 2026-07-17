Tom Cruise, IShowSpeed, and more to headline 2026 World Cup Final ceremony Will you be watching the final?

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JULY 15: A FIFA World Cup Trophy visual is displayed against the Manhattan skyline during the FIFA Drone show in New York/New Jersey at Liberty State Park on July 15, 2026 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The stars are showing up to send the national teams off during the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

FIFA has officially announced that several stars will be getting fans excited before the footballers hit the field, including Oscar-winning actor Tom Cruise, popular streamer IShowSpeed, EGOT Jennifer Hudson, Italian singer Laura Pausini, Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger, and English singer Robbie Williams. The entertainers will be hitting the stage approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Hudson will be performing the United States national anthem, and IShowSpeed will also be performing his song, “Champions.”

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“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer.

This is the first time that the FIFA World Cup has hosted 48 national teams, as it previously only hosted in the 32-team format from 1998 through 2022.

FIFA World Cup Halftime Show

Fans will be entertained nonstop as FIFA will also be hosting its first-ever halftime show. Shakira, BTS, Madonna, Coldplay, and Justin Bieber Fans will also experience performances from Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, who are 4th and 5th graders from an elementary school in Staten Island.

Bieber was the last headliner announced and shared that performing at the inaugural halftime show means to him.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said per the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

This World Cup halftime show is Bieber’s first public performance since his Coachella headlining show back in April. Prior to Coachella, he performed “Yukon” at the 68th Grammy Awards in February. His Swag album was nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Daises” received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and “Yukon” was nominated for Best R&B Performance.

Shakira told People last week that the performers are still trying to “figure out how it’s gonna be, but I’m really curious.”

After Spain defeated France in the World Cup semifinals, they will advance to the World Cup Finals. Spain will find out who they will be competing against after Argentina and England face off tomorrow, July 15, at 3 p.m. in Atlanta. The World Cup Finals will be held at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19 with kickoff at 3 p.m.