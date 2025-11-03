This year’s highest paid dead celebs...

Michael Jackson is the highest-paid deceased celebrity for 2025, earning an estimated $105 million, according to Forbes. The shocker is that Biggie Smalls made the top 5!

5 - Biggie Smalls mad 80 million last year. His family must have sold his entire catalog.

4 and 3 - Syd Barret and Richard Wright, former Pink Floyd members. made 81 million each last year.

2 - Dr. Seuss made 85 million.

1 - Michael Jackson was once again the highest paid dead celeb with 105 million. His estate has made 3.5 Billion since he passed in 2009.

Axel Lowe