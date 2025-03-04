Things from the 60’s worth lots of money... Do you have any of these items?

LAS VEGAS - JULY 1: A 1966 Beatles Cleveland concert poster proof is displayed during the Fest for Beatles Fans 2007 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino July 1, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The auction house ItsOnlyRocknRoll.com will auction the poster and about 400 other authentic Beatles items on July 3 as part of the convention. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One’s trash is another’s treasure. From toys and games to fashion and technology, these 11 items from the ’60s remind us that what once was cheap and ordinary can become valuable over time.

1. Beatles Memorabilia

Anything Beatles-related from the 1960s — especially rare records or autographed items — is now highly coveted. Rare albums like this “Yesterday and Today” vinyl with a low serial number is selling for over $5,000 on eBay. An album signed by the band could easily fetch over $100,000, depending on its condition and rarity.

2. Original Barbie Dolls

After the first Barbie doll was introduced in 1959, models produced in the early 1960s — particularly if they are in mint condition and in their original packaging — can fetch hundreds (or thousands) of dollars. The price varies depending on things like rarity, historical significance, and specific variations like hairstyles or outfits.

3. Comic Books

Comic books from the 1960s — especially first editions featuring iconic characters like Spider-Man, Batman, or the Fantastic Four — can command high prices among collectors today. For real, though — a well-preserved, first or limited-edition of a comic book from this era can get you enough to serve as a down payment on a house (like this Spider-Man comic from 1964 that’s selling for $37,500 on eBay).

4. Mid-Century Modern Furniture

Furniture designers like Eames, Knoll, and Noguchi were prolific during the 1960s — and their pieces have become synonymous with ornate and mid-century modern styles. Original pieces in good condition can fetch anywhere from a few thousand dollars to over $100,000, depending on the designer and their historical background.

5. Vintage Toys and Games

Vintage toys — like G.I. Joe figures, Chatty Cathy dolls, and games like Twister and Etch A Sketch — can be highly valuable. A mint-condition, first-generation G.I. Joe action figure can command several thousand dollars, while an original Chatty Cathy doll in good condition can fetch anywhere from several hundred to around $1,500.

6. Sports Memorabilia

Sports-related items like autographed baseballs, jerseys, or trading cards — especially from well-known athletes like Mickey Mantle or Honus Wagner — can be worth a ton of money. A Mickey Mantle baseball card from the 1960s in mint condition could be valued in the hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of dollars.

7. Classic Cars

Though cars nosedive in value pretty much as soon as you drive them off the lot, certain vintage models can still snag hefty price tags thanks to their historical value. Vehicles like the 1960s Ford Mustang or the Chevrolet Corvette are highly sought after as rare collectibles and can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

8. Vintage Watches

Watches from iconic brands like Rolex or Omega — especially those with historical significance or rare features — are considered highly valuable. A Rolex Daytona from the 1960s can be worth over $50,000, while an Omega Speedmaster can sell for even more thanks to its historical significance.

Fun fact: The Omega Speedmaster, also known as the “Moonwatch,” played a crucial role in the Apollo missions. During the Apollo 13 mission, after an explosion damaged the spacecraft’s systems, the astronauts used their Omega Speedmaster watches to time their re-entry trajectory and ensure a safe return to Earth.

9. Concert Posters and Artwork

While those colorful, trippy posters from the ’60s may not look like they’re worth much, their value can climb over time. Concert posters and artwork featuring iconic bands or landmark events hold significant nostalgic and monetary value. An original, well-preserved poster from a music festival or concert can sell for several hundred.

10. First Edition Books

First or limited editions of literary classics from the 1960s — especially signed copies — are highly sought after. Books like “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee or “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote can fetch impressive price tags among collectors and literary enthusiasts looking to beef up their private collections.

11. Vintage Cameras

Appealing to both avid collectors and photographers, cameras from brands like Leica or Rolleiflex can fetch impressive prices. Valued as not just vintage collectibles, some of these old cameras can still be used, too. Depending on its model and rarity, a well-preserved Leica camera from the 1960s can be worth several thousand dollars.