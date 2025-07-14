The theme song to your life based on your birth month

The Theme Song to Each Birth Month’s Life, According to Experts

January – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

January-born individuals are resilient, robust, and unwilling to back down in the midst of tough times. Their aura is akin to a never-ending comeback story, bouncing back from hardship time and time again. Your theme song to life encapsulates your unstoppable drive and fierce determination not just to survive, but thrive.

February – “Electric Feel” by MGMT

Those born in February are innovators, quirky, unique, and mysterious to onlookers. There’s an undeniable spark to you, matching the funky spirit of the theme song to your life. Your presence feels timeless and futuristic all in one, giving way to grand ideals and soulful fantasy.

March – “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

March birthdays are gentle, intuitive, yet know when to stand firm in the face of rocky times or injustice. Like this timeless tune, you have ethereal energy that seeks to heal, emotionally express, and connect with others transcendently.

April – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

April-born individuals are often leaders, driven to take on the world with fierce confidence and capability. Your passion, heat, and spark light up every room you enter, attracting exciting encounters with others. This song speaks to your unyielding nature, tunnel-visioned on your goals.

May – “Golden” by Harry Styles

Those born in May relate to this song due to their soft, yet strong, sensual, and grounded energy. Their radiance is magnetic, making them easy to adore or romanticize. As the token ray of sunshine in everyone’s life, your heart of gold is worth celebrating.

June – “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves

People born in June are excellent company to keep. Their laughter is contagious, bright, and lighthearted, bringing the energy of summertime bliss and vacation wherever they go. This song is infectious like your energy, making any dull or dark moment a whole lot more hopeful and inspiring.

July – “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

July-born individuals are unapologetically themselves, hoping to inspire others to remain true to their authentic selves. By leading with example and wearing your heart on your sleeve, your true, authentic self-expression shines a light and offers hope to others through fierce self-acceptance.

August – “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Those born in August are theatrical fun, knowing that their playful magnetism is hard to forget. Larger than life, they make life feel as exciting as a rollercoaster or as expansive as a disco-life dancefloor.

September – “Work” by Rihanna

Determined, driven, and detail-oriented, those born in September are driven by intellectual pursuits. The theme song to your life shows you’re no-nonsense, driven to get things done while maintaining your effortlessly cool persona.

October – “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Those born in October are magnetic, mysterious, and come with a hint of mysterious danger. Their sultry voice and fearlessness with taboos make them intoxicating to be around, perfectly attuned to this spellbound song.

November – “Royals” by Lorde

November birthdays create intentional people with depth and quiet resilience. You know that raw, unfiltered authenticity is the key to a fulfilling life, unapologetic about who you are. This anthem matches your ability to stand up for what’s right and defend the underdog.

December – “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine

Those born in December hold on to hope whenever times get rough, and most give up. Their patience yields ample rewards, ultimately leading to rebirth, celebration, and radiant happiness. Thinking long-term and holding tight to your goals, this theme song matches your mature streak.