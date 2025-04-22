That time Frampton blew a fuse.

Happy 75th to Peter Frampton. This was Peter after he cooled down from blowing a fuse. I was backstage at the Fox during Skynyrd’s “One More For The Fans” DVD recording back in 2015. Everyone came to sing a Skynyrd song, Cheap Trick, Frampton, Greg Allman. Alabama, Trace Adkins, 38 Special and more. My job was to interview each band and ask how Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music influenced them. Peter was giving a brilliant answer when all of a sudden someone walked into his shot. Take 2. Peter was smiling and gushing over Skynyrd again when suddenly the camera guy says “I have a short in my cable”. We reset and try it a third time. Once again, Peter is giving a fantastic soundbite for the documentary when a PA drops his drink in the background. Peter loses his mind, and rightfully so...it was soooo awkward and funny at the same time. After 15 minutes he agrees to do it under one condition, they set the camera to record and walk out of the room so that it’s only me and Peter, nothing else to ruin the take. I feel like we bonded that day. Tis is the “after” pic. - Axel Lowe