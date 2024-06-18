That cassette may be worth thousands $$$$$

Pearl Jam’s “TEN” - If you have a sealed, first pressing of Ten on cassette, it could net you up to $4000 on eBay. Others have sold for less, but still go for between $400 to $700.

Nirvana’s “Nevermind” - Completely sealed, the tape could bring up to $1500 on eBay. No worries if you happen to have one that’s unsealed; those can be sold for about $50.

Beastie Boy’s “Licensed To Ill” - The Beastie Boys’ first studio album, Licensed to Ill, featured a lot of firsts: In March 1987, it became the first hip-hop album to top the Billboard 200. And in 2015, it was certified diamond after reaching 10 million in U.S. sales, a feat accomplished by no other hip-hop album from the ‘80s.

If you have an unsealed version of this audio cassette tucked away in your attic, you could potentially sell it for up to $1500 on eBay. For copies that are already used, you might get between $25 to $40.





The rest of the collectible list can be found here - https://www.mentalfloss.com/posts/most-valuable-cassette-tapes-80s-90s

Axel Lowe