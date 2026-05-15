The Stones drop a new album

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood pose backstage during the exclusive launch event of The Rolling Stones' new album 'Foreign Tongues' May 5, 2026 in Brooklyn, NY. (Credit: Kevin Mazur for The Rolling Stones)

Just about four hours after the Rolling Stones announced their new LP, Foreign Tongues, and unveiled the lead single, “In the Stars,” Conan O’Brien walked onstage at the Weylin in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and addressed a packed crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Christie Brinkley, Andrew Watt, Odessa A’zion.

The Album Was Recorded in London in Just Four Weeks

Much like 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, the Stones and producer Watt put the album together in just one month. “We used to spend months and months in the studio and never leave,” Jagger said, “which is another way of doing it.” They cut most of Hackney Diamonds in America, but this one was made in London. They told O’Brien they wanted to capture “the London vibe.” “We call it leafy Chiswick,” said Jagger, referring to a posh West London neighborhood. “We weren’t really in the center of the East End or anything like that.”

some of the specals guests that appear on the album are: Paul McCartney, Robert Smith, Steve Winwood, Chad Smith & Charlie Watts