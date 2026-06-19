Sting brings his 3.0 tour to Charlotte at the Truliant Amphitheater on May 18, 2026.

Sting said his favorite meal is Bucatini and that he could eat it ever day. I found a recipe so you can eat like Sting.

1 lb bucatini pasta

3/4 lb Italian sausage (sweet or hot), casings removed

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil1 small shallot, minced2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 1/2 cups prepared tomato sauce1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Boil the Pasta: Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Reserve 1 cup of pasta cooking water before draining.

Brown the Sausage: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the crumbled sausage and cook, breaking it into small pieces until nicely browned.

Build the Flavors: Reduce the heat to medium. Add the minced shallot and garlic, stirring until softened. Pour in the white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, and let it simmer until reduced by half.

Simmer the Sauce: Stir in the tomato sauce and let it simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes to thicken.

Add Cream and Peas: Stir in the heavy cream and the peas. Let the sauce simmer for another 5 minutes until the peas are tender and bright green.

Combine: Transfer the barely al dente bucatini directly into the skillet with the sauce. Toss well over low heat for about 2 minutes, adding a splash of the reserved pasta water if needed to loosen the sauce and let it absorb into the pasta.

Serve: Remove from heat and stir in the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. Season with salt and pepper to taste.