Matt Sorum Special Guest On The Rock Resume' Part 1 Matt Sorum talks with Jake Mitchell and Joe Rock on The Rock Resume Part 1

Matt Sorum is a legend. He filled the sticks of some of the most iconic drummers in the world and blazed his own path to became his own boss. Along the way he amassed some amazing stories and he shares them here. This is his Rock Resume. Watch Part 1 above and Part 2 below.

Matt Sorum Special Guest On The Rock Resume' Part 2 Matt Sorum talks with Jake Mitchell and Joe Rock on The Rock Resume Part 2

