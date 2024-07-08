Set lists for Def Leppard and Journey.....

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe "The World Tour" At Sheffield Bramall Lane SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK) (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

I’m one of those that doesn’t want to know which songs are coming up, I’m posting these set lists for sheer reporting duties. Some bands, like Metallica and Pearl Jam, mix up their set lists every show, most bands sync lights and backing vocals and keep the set lists the same each night. If you wanna see what’s being played on this tour, here are the Def Leppard and Journey setlists.....

Axel

Def Leppard, 7/6/24, Busch Stadium, St. Louis Set List 1. “Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)” 2. “Rocket” 3. “Foolin’” 4. “Armageddon It” 5. “Animal” 6. “Love Bites” 7. “Just Like ‘73″ 8. “Comin’ Under Fire” 9. “Too Late for Love” 10. “Die Hard the Hunter” 11. “Two Steps Behind” 12. “This Guitar” 13. “Bringing’ on the Heartbreak” 14. “Switch 625″ 15. “Rock of Ages” 16. “Photograph” 17. “Hysteria” 18. “Pour Some Sugar on Me”

Journey, 7/6/24, Busch Stadium, St. Louis Set List 1. “Faith in the Heartland” 2. “Only the Young” 3. “Stone in Love” 4. “Keep on Runnin’” 5. “Faithfully” 6. “Escape” 7. “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” 8. Piano solo (Jonathan Cain) 9. “Open Arms” 10. “Chain Reaction” 11. Guitar solo (Neal Schon) 12. “Wheel in the Sky” 13. “Lights” 14. “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” 15. “Be Good to Yourself” 16. “Any Way You Want It” 17. “Don’t Stop Believin’”