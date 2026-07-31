See AC/DC’s Entire Concert In Denver

Mile High Stadium, I would have needed oxygen to sing all of these songs....
The show has uploaded front-row video of AC/DC‘s entire July 28 concert at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can now watch the footage below.
Featured songs:
00:00 If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
06:02 Back In Black
10:30 Demon Fire
15:00 Shot Down In Flames
19:22 Thunderstruck
25:23 Have A Drink On Me
30:02 Hells Bells
36:22 Shot In The Dark
40:06 Stiff Upper Lip
44:42 Highway To Hell
49:33 Shoot To Thril
l56:18 Sin City
1:03:26 Jailbreak
1:09:23 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
1:15:43 High Voltage (With “Bad Boy Boogie” snippet)
1:24:04 Riff Raff
1:30:35 You Shook Me All Night Long
1:34:51 Whole Lotta Rosie
1:42:04 Let There Be Rock (with extended Angus solo)
2:06:09 T.N.T.
2:10:16 For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)