Sammy singing for Led Zeppelin?

Sammy Hagar revealed that he turned down opportunities to front Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead, and Aerosmith. Hagar explained that he didn’t want to be pigeon-holed into a specific role. He shared that he was approached to replace Steven Tyler in Aerosmith for a tour but declined, as well as being considered to replace Robert Plant in Led Zeppelin. Hagar emphasized that he was content with his career path and didn’t want to be known as the singer who replaced multiple frontmen.

I bet he would have sounded great singing those other songs. - Axel Lowe