The saddest rock song of all time

I love a good heart-wrenching sad song. Even in the darkest saddest moments of my own life, a sad song has some cathartic properties. Music Minds ranked the “Top Saddest Rock Songs Ever Written.” Let’s see what’s on the list:
16. Nothing Else Matters – Metallica
15. Only Women Bleed – Alice Cooper
14. Might As Well Be On Mars – Alice Cooper
13. Last Kiss – Pearl Jam
12. Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.
11. My Immortal – Evanescence
10. Rainbow Eyes – Rainbow
9. Landslide – Fleetwood Mac
8. Hurt – Nine Inch Nails (covered by Johnny Cash)
7. The Show Must Go On – Queen
6. Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley
5. Love Hurts – Nazareth
4. Space Dye Vest – Dream Theater
3. Romeo and Juliet – Dire Straits
2. Borderline – Thin Lizzy
1. Soldier of Fortune – Deep Purple