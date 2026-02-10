The saddest rock song of all time

By Debra Green

I love a good heart-wrenching sad song. Even in the darkest saddest moments of my own life, a sad song has some cathartic properties. Music Minds ranked the “Top Saddest Rock Songs Ever Written.” Let’s see what’s on the list:

16. Nothing Else Matters – Metallica

15. Only Women Bleed – Alice Cooper

14. Might As Well Be On Mars – Alice Cooper

13. Last Kiss – Pearl Jam

12. Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.

11. My Immortal – Evanescence

10. Rainbow Eyes – Rainbow

9. Landslide – Fleetwood Mac

8. Hurt – Nine Inch Nails (covered by Johnny Cash)

7. The Show Must Go On – Queen

6. Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

5. Love Hurts – Nazareth

4. Space Dye Vest – Dream Theater

3. Romeo and Juliet – Dire Straits

2. Borderline – Thin Lizzy

1. Soldier of Fortune – Deep Purple

