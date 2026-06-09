Rush live in 2026. Here’s the video.

The first shows of the Fifty Something tour are happening! Watch the first show that happened this past weekend out in Los Angeles with new drummer ANIKA NILLES. Who’s going to the shows in Atlanta in November?

(L-R) Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush attend the 2026 JUNO Awards at TD Coliseum on March 29, 2026 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)
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Nick English

English Nick

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