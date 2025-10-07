Rush has announced a reunion tour five years after the death of their drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The tour, scheduled for summer 2026, will feature co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, with celebrated German composer Anika Nilles filling in for Peart. The 12-date tour will kick off in Los Angeles and end in Cleveland, with stops in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. The band released a greatest hits collection earlier this year and is excited to introduce Nilles to their fanbase for the upcoming performances.
RUSH is back! Meet their new drummer...
