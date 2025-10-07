RUSH is back! Meet their new drummer...

Rush
Rush through the years 2010: Musicians Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from the band Rush attend the Tribeca Film Festival 2010 portrait studio at the FilmMaker Industry Press Center on April 24, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) (Larry Busacca)
By Axel Lowe

Rush has announced a reunion tour five years after the death of their drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The tour, scheduled for summer 2026, will feature co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, with celebrated German composer Anika Nilles filling in for Peart. The 12-date tour will kick off in Los Angeles and end in Cleveland, with stops in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. The band released a greatest hits collection earlier this year and is excited to introduce Nilles to their fanbase for the upcoming performances.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!