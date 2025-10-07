RUSH is back! Meet their new drummer...

2010: Musicians Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from the band Rush attend the Tribeca Film Festival 2010 portrait studio at the FilmMaker Industry Press Center on April 24, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Rush has announced a reunion tour five years after the death of their drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. The tour, scheduled for summer 2026, will feature co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, with celebrated German composer Anika Nilles filling in for Peart. The 12-date tour will kick off in Los Angeles and end in Cleveland, with stops in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. The band released a greatest hits collection earlier this year and is excited to introduce Nilles to their fanbase for the upcoming performances.