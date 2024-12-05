Rolling Stones launched a cologne

Every band has their own booze or wine, so why not a cologne? The Rolling Stones have “proudly announced the launch of their first-ever fine fragrance.” RS No. 9 is “a scent that evokes London’s Soho in 1962. The press release promises, “Bourbon-infused notes of velvet [that] swagger onto center stage, as warm leather brawls under electric musk while sultry oud seductively lingers.” It adds that, “Deep, earthy Oak adds a mysterious, intimate layer that echoes The Rolling Stones’ ability to captivate audiences.”

On shelves at $99.99 for a 100ml bottle just in time for Christmas.