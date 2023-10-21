Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga perform at album release show

New Rolling Stones Album Teased In Cryptic Advertisement In Hackney Gazette LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: In this photo illustration, an advertisement for the "Hackney Diamonds Glass Repair" company is seen in a copy of the Hackney Gazette local free newspaper on August 23, 2023 in London, England. The Rolling Stones have hinted at the title of their upcoming 31st studio album, their first original work since 2005, through an advertisement for a fictional glass repair business in the Hackney Gazette. "Hackney Diamonds" is the local slang term for the pieces of shattered glass, found by the roadside. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)