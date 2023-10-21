Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga perform at album release show

The Rolling Stones had an invite-only club show in NYC for the release of their latest album, and my friend and former AJC Music Critic, Melissa Ruggieri said it was stunning!
>>READ MELISSA’S REVIEW OF THE ALBUM RELEASE SHOW HERE
The @RollingStones held an intimate album release concert in NYC Thursday night and brought along a special guest. Check out what went down inside @Racketnewyork to celebrate "Hackney Diamonds." https://t.co/TJTklVClMU #hackneydiamonds #RollingStones #LadyGaga— Melissa Ruggieri (@MRuggieriUSAT) October 20, 2023
