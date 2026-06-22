Rod Stewart, trouble in Utah...

Rod Stewart paused his Utah concert to use an oxygen mask less than a week after he canceled shows due to being on “strict vocal rest.” He caught a lot of heat last week when he cancelled a show in California and was seen the same day posting from his private jet, on his way to Boston to watch the Scotts in the FIFA World Cup. He looked great earlier in the night (video below), but midway through the show he needed oxygen and then asked if he could perform the rest of the show seated. His “One Last Time” tour runs through August. Get some rest, Rod, finish strong. - Axel Lowe

[ Rod takes oxygen ]