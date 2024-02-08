Rock & Roll Georgia License Plates

The state of Arizona has very cool specialty license plates featuring long-time resident Alice Cooper. Why doesn’t Georgia have this option? We have a lot of great artist from our state. Here are just a few thought of off the top of my head:B52s, TLC, Marvelous 3, OutKast, R.E.M., Atlanta Rhythm Section, The Black Crowes, Mastodon, Collective Soul, Indigo Girls, Gnarls Barkley, Blackberry Smoke, Sevendust, The Allman Brothers Band, Arrested Development, Widespread Panic... Who would you want featured on your license plate?