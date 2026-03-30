Rock music tops Georgia’s most-searched for genres

A new study by historically themed metal band Sabaton, has revealed that rock is Georgia’s most searched for music genre. Georgia can call itself the home of Little Richard, otherwise known as the Architect of Rock and Roll. His music was inspired by gospel and blues. Later, Athens and Atlanta became known as hotspots for the genre. Country comes in second with 72,920 total searches. Atlanta was a hub for recordings of country music in the 1920s, and the state has continued to produce stars of the scene including Alan Jackson and Lady A. R&B/Soul is in third with 67,890 total searches. Macon and Atlanta were the early centers for the genre, with Gladys Knight hailing from Atlanta and other stars like Ray Charles who was born in Albany. Electronic/Dance is fourth with 45,546. The 1980s saw electronic music thrive in Atlanta’s underground, evolving through the decades and innovating during the 00s. Gospel/Christian rounds out the top five with 45,170 total searches. The Father of Gospel Music, Thomas A. Dorsey, hailed from the state, which also became central to the development of the genre in the 1930s.

1. Rock

2. Country

3. R&B / Soul

4. Electronic / Dance

5. Gospel / Christian

6. Classical

7. Pop

8. Metal

9. Reggae

10. Hip Hop / Rap