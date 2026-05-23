Rock band names that were inspired by other bands’ lyrics

Walt Disney World to debut new ‘EARidescent’ cast member nametags as part of 50th anniversary celebration (Walt Disney World Resort)
By Debra Green

Nazareth’s - The Band

One of the most famous examples comes from The Band’s classic song The Weight. The opening lyric: “I pulled into Nazareth…” That line inspired the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth to adopt the name.

Radiohead - The Talking Heads

Before they became Radiohead, Thom Yorke and company were known as “On A Friday.” That changed when the band signed with EMI and needed a more memorable name. They found it in Talking Heads’ 1986 song “Radio Head”.

The Rolling Stones’ - Muddy Waters

The Stones were heavily influenced by American blues artists. Guitarist Brian Jones reportedly needed a band name quickly before a gig and spotted “Rollin’ Stone,” a record by Muddy Waters.

Candlebox - Midnight Oil

Candlebox came from the Midnight Oil song “Tin Legs and Tin Mines”, which includes the lyric: “boxed in like candles.” That phrase sparked the name Candlebox.

Motörhead -Lemmy was Inspired by his Own Song!

Before forming Motörhead, Lemmy played bass for the psychedelic space-rock band Hawkwind. Shortly before being fired, he wrote a song called “Motorhead”.

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