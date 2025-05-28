The River 500: 2025’s top 100 songs

100 Def Leppard Hysteria
99 Supertramp Give A Little Bit
98 Foreigner Feels Like The First Time
97 Bob Seger Against The Wind
96 Bon Jovi You Give Love A Bad Name
95 Blondie One Way Or Another
94 Elton John Tiny Dancer
93 Billy Idol White Wedding
92 Marshall Tucker Band Can’t You See
91 Aerosmith Crazy
90 Creedence Clearwater Revival Born On The Bayou
89 Heart What About Love?
88 Led Zeppelin Kashmir
87 Motley Crue Home Sweet Home ’91
86 Pat Benatar Love Is A Battlefield
85 Guess Who American Woman
84 Billy Idol Rebel Yell
83 Peter Gabriel In Your Eyes
82 David Bowie Fame
81 Cheap Trick I Want You To Want Me
80 Pearl Jam Jeremy
79 Pink Floyd Money
78 Def Leppard Photograph
77 Journey Faithfully
76 Led Zeppelin Rock And Roll
75 Aerosmith Angel
74 Lynyrd Skynyrd Simple Man
73 Queen Fat Bottomed Girls
72 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts I Love Rock N’ Roll
71 Focus Hocus Pocus
70 Van Halen Eruption/You Really Got Me
69 Ram Jam Black Betty
68 Steve Miller Band Fly Like An Eagle
67 Heart Barracuda
66 Journey Open Arms
65 Fleetwood Mac Go Your Own Way
64 Who Who Are You
63 Police Every Breath You Take
62 Kiss Rock And Roll All Night
61 Steely Dan Reeling In The Years
60 Guns N’ Roses Paradise City
59 Queen We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
58 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Don’t Do Me Like That
57 AC/DC Highway To Hell
56 Manfred Mann’s Earth Band Blinded By The Light
55 Led Zeppelin Whole Lotta Love
54 Cars Just What I Needed
53 Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit
52 Bad Company Bad Company
51 Scorpions Rock You Like A Hurricane
50 Steve Miller Band The Joker
49 Billy Joel Piano Man
48 Jimi Hendrix Purple Haze
47 U2 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
46 Alice Cooper School’s Out
45 Led Zeppelin Black Dog
44 Bruce Springsteen Born To Run
43 Foreigner I Want To Know What Love Is
42 Derek & The Dominos Layla
41 Foghat Slow Ride
40 Bon Jovi Wanted Dead Or Alive
39 Aerosmith Dream On
38 Doors Riders On The Storm
37 Ozzy Osbourne Crazy Train
36 Creedence Clearwater Revival Fortunate Son
35 Blue Oyster Cult (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
34 Eagles Take It Easy
33 Boston More Than A Feeling
32 Rush Tom Sawyer
31 Pink Floyd Comfortably Numb
30 Elton John Rocket Man
29 Rolling Stones (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
28 Aerosmith Sweet Emotion
27 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long
26 Pink Floyd Happiest Days/Another Brick In The Wall
25 Bon Jovi Livin’ On A Prayer
24 Phil Collins In The Air Tonight
23 Rolling Stones You Can’t Always Get What You Want
22 Van Halen Panama
21 Boston Foreplay/Long Time
20 Fleetwood Mac Dreams
19 Rolling Stones Gimme Shelter
18 Styx Come Sail Away
17 Kansas Carry On Wayward Son
16 Who Baba O’Riley
15 Bob Seger Night Moves
14 Nirvana Heart-Shaped Box
13 Tom Petty Free Fallin’
12 Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here
11 Guns N’ Roses Sweet Child O’ Mine
10 Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama
9 Bob Seger Turn The Page
8 AC/DC Back In Black
7 Journey Don’t Stop Believin’
6 Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar On Me
5 Eagles Hotel California
4 Lynyrd Skynyrd Free Bird
3 Queen Bohemian Rhapsody
2 Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven
1 Metallica Enter Sandman
