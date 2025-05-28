The River 500: 2025’s top 100 songs You voted and we listened. Here’s the top rock songs of all time as voted by you!

100 Def Leppard Hysteria

99 Supertramp Give A Little Bit

98 Foreigner Feels Like The First Time

97 Bob Seger Against The Wind

96 Bon Jovi You Give Love A Bad Name

95 Blondie One Way Or Another

94 Elton John Tiny Dancer

93 Billy Idol White Wedding

92 Marshall Tucker Band Can’t You See

91 Aerosmith Crazy

90 Creedence Clearwater Revival Born On The Bayou

89 Heart What About Love?

88 Led Zeppelin Kashmir

87 Motley Crue Home Sweet Home ’91

86 Pat Benatar Love Is A Battlefield

85 Guess Who American Woman

84 Billy Idol Rebel Yell

83 Peter Gabriel In Your Eyes

82 David Bowie Fame

81 Cheap Trick I Want You To Want Me

80 Pearl Jam Jeremy

79 Pink Floyd Money

78 Def Leppard Photograph

77 Journey Faithfully

76 Led Zeppelin Rock And Roll

75 Aerosmith Angel

74 Lynyrd Skynyrd Simple Man

73 Queen Fat Bottomed Girls

72 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts I Love Rock N’ Roll

71 Focus Hocus Pocus

70 Van Halen Eruption/You Really Got Me

69 Ram Jam Black Betty

68 Steve Miller Band Fly Like An Eagle

67 Heart Barracuda

66 Journey Open Arms

65 Fleetwood Mac Go Your Own Way

64 Who Who Are You

63 Police Every Breath You Take

62 Kiss Rock And Roll All Night

61 Steely Dan Reeling In The Years

60 Guns N’ Roses Paradise City

59 Queen We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions

58 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Don’t Do Me Like That

57 AC/DC Highway To Hell

56 Manfred Mann’s Earth Band Blinded By The Light

55 Led Zeppelin Whole Lotta Love

54 Cars Just What I Needed

53 Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit

52 Bad Company Bad Company

51 Scorpions Rock You Like A Hurricane

50 Steve Miller Band The Joker

49 Billy Joel Piano Man

48 Jimi Hendrix Purple Haze

47 U2 I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

46 Alice Cooper School’s Out

45 Led Zeppelin Black Dog

44 Bruce Springsteen Born To Run

43 Foreigner I Want To Know What Love Is

42 Derek & The Dominos Layla

41 Foghat Slow Ride

40 Bon Jovi Wanted Dead Or Alive

39 Aerosmith Dream On

38 Doors Riders On The Storm

37 Ozzy Osbourne Crazy Train

36 Creedence Clearwater Revival Fortunate Son

35 Blue Oyster Cult (Don’t Fear) The Reaper

34 Eagles Take It Easy

33 Boston More Than A Feeling

32 Rush Tom Sawyer

31 Pink Floyd Comfortably Numb

30 Elton John Rocket Man

29 Rolling Stones (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

28 Aerosmith Sweet Emotion

27 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long

26 Pink Floyd Happiest Days/Another Brick In The Wall

25 Bon Jovi Livin’ On A Prayer

24 Phil Collins In The Air Tonight

23 Rolling Stones You Can’t Always Get What You Want

22 Van Halen Panama

21 Boston Foreplay/Long Time

20 Fleetwood Mac Dreams

19 Rolling Stones Gimme Shelter

18 Styx Come Sail Away

17 Kansas Carry On Wayward Son

16 Who Baba O’Riley

15 Bob Seger Night Moves

14 Nirvana Heart-Shaped Box

13 Tom Petty Free Fallin’

12 Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here

11 Guns N’ Roses Sweet Child O’ Mine

10 Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama

9 Bob Seger Turn The Page

8 AC/DC Back In Black

7 Journey Don’t Stop Believin’

6 Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar On Me

5 Eagles Hotel California

4 Lynyrd Skynyrd Free Bird

3 Queen Bohemian Rhapsody

2 Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven

1 Metallica Enter Sandman

