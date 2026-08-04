Richie Sambora joins the supergroup

Richie Sambora performs at the 12th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala at The Galt House Hotel on May 02, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Unbridled Eve)
By Axel Lowe

What a fun night in Palm Springs last weekend! Kings Of Chaos is the supergroup organized by former Guns drummer Matt Sorum. The gigs are occasional and the members ever changing, but what a great night when it does come together. This past weekend had Richie Sambora, Jack Blades from Night Ranger, Kevin Cronin from REO, Phil X (current Bon Jovi guitarist) and Gelnn Hughes from Deep Purple. Great to see there’s no bad blood between Richie and Phil. Here are a few videos from the show...

Axel Lowe

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