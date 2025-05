Some remember a time, you could spend less than a hundred bucks on a concert. That meant ticket, parking, tee and maybe even something from the concession stand. Those days have been gone for quite some time but Live Nation wants to bring back those fond times. May 21st marks the return of $30 tickets. Go to LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer and look for shows from: Rod Stewart, James Taylor, Styx, Collective Soul, Toto, Willie Nelson and more.