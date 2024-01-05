Reality Roundup: 'Love Is Blind' lawsuit, 'RHOSLC' bombshell and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Season five contestant Renee Poche has filed a bombshell lawsuit against Netflix and Delirium, the show's production company, seeking to nullify the NDA she signed as part of her contract. Poche claims imprisonment while on the show and alleges she was matched with an abusive fellow contestant, Carter Wall. Her allegations follow a similar lawsuit from another season five contestant, Tran Dang. Both of their storylines never made it to air.



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

The season four finale revealed new cast member Monica Garcia was not who she said she was. Heather Gay exposed Monica as "Reality Von Tease" — the creator of an Instagram gossip account that was known for trolling RHOSLC cast members. The ladies all confronted her on a Bermuda trip, and she eventually admitted the truth in a confessional. The RHOSLC reunion airs January 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

Is a Sammi and Ronnie reunion actually happening? A new trailer for season seven of the Family Vacation iteration of the show teases the former volatile couple will be living under the same roof again, and Sammi's not happy about it. She's been saying "hell no!" to the prospect of Ron returning. Aside from that drama, the trailer shows the crew returning to the original Jersey Shore house and taking a trip to Nashville. The new season premieres February 8.

