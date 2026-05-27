A woman who said she is pregnant stands in front of riot policemen as they prepare to disperse anti-government protesters during a rally led by Serbia's protesting university students who are pushing for major political changes in the Balkan country run by President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Although fans often scream “shut up and sing!” Artists keep making protest songs. Here is a list i found of the best ones:

1. Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday

2. A Change Is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke

3. Fight The Power – Public Enemy

4. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

5. Killing In The Name – Rage Against The Machine

6. Blowin’ In The Wind — Bob Dylan

7. Mississippi Goddam – Nina Simone

8. Redemption Song – Bob Marley and the Wailers

9. This Land Is Your Land – Woody Guthrie

10. We Shall Overcome – Pete Seeger

11. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Gil Scott-Heron

12. Alright – Kendrick Lamar

13. Paper Planes – M.I.A

14. Fuck Tha Police – NWA

15. War Pigs – Black Sabbath

16. Only a Pawn in Their Game”—Bob Dylan

17. This Is America – Childish Gambino

18. Fortunate Son – Credence Clearwater Revival

19. Four Women – Nina Simone

20. Which Side Are You On? – The Almanac Singers

21. Respect – Aretha Franklin

22. Ohio – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

23. For What It’s Worth – Buffalo Springfield

24. People Get Ready — The Impressions

25. Straight to Hell”—The Clash