Although fans often scream “shut up and sing!” Artists keep making protest songs. Here is a list i found of the best ones:
1. Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday
2. A Change Is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke
3. Fight The Power – Public Enemy
4. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
5. Killing In The Name – Rage Against The Machine
6. Blowin’ In The Wind — Bob Dylan
7. Mississippi Goddam – Nina Simone
8. Redemption Song – Bob Marley and the Wailers
9. This Land Is Your Land – Woody Guthrie
10. We Shall Overcome – Pete Seeger
11. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised – Gil Scott-Heron
12. Alright – Kendrick Lamar
13. Paper Planes – M.I.A
14. Fuck Tha Police – NWA
15. War Pigs – Black Sabbath
16. Only a Pawn in Their Game”—Bob Dylan
17. This Is America – Childish Gambino
18. Fortunate Son – Credence Clearwater Revival
19. Four Women – Nina Simone
20. Which Side Are You On? – The Almanac Singers
21. Respect – Aretha Franklin
22. Ohio – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
23. For What It’s Worth – Buffalo Springfield
24. People Get Ready — The Impressions
25. Straight to Hell”—The Clash