Prince Estate to release rarities album

The Prince Estate will release Timeless, a 10-track collection featuring previously unreleased recordings spanning from 1977 to 2016, arriving August 28th. The album showcases material from Prince’s legendary vault across his entire career. A new single “Stone,” recorded in spring 1995, accompanied the announcement. The estate previously released “With This Tear” in April, a complete Prince solo performance recorded at Paisley Park in November 1991. The announcement coincides with Prince Celebration 2026, taking place June 3-7 across Paisley Park and Minneapolis, featuring exclusive listening sessions and appearances from NPG and The Revolution members. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed June 1-7 as “Prince Celebration Week,” with the city skyline illuminated purple on June 6th.