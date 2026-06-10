Prince Estate to release rarities album

Unreleased recordings from the archives of the late seven-time Grammy Award winner will be available on Aug. 28, 2026.
Prince: Unreleased recordings from the archives of the late seven-time Grammy Award winner will be available on Aug. 28. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)
By Debra Green

The Prince Estate will release Timeless, a 10-track collection featuring previously unreleased recordings spanning from 1977 to 2016, arriving August 28th. The album showcases material from Prince’s legendary vault across his entire career. A new single “Stone,” recorded in spring 1995, accompanied the announcement. The estate previously released “With This Tear” in April, a complete Prince solo performance recorded at Paisley Park in November 1991. The announcement coincides with Prince Celebration 2026, taking place June 3-7 across Paisley Park and Minneapolis, featuring exclusive listening sessions and appearances from NPG and The Revolution members. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed June 1-7 as “Prince Celebration Week,” with the city skyline illuminated purple on June 6th.

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