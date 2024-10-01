Prime Video announces 'Reacher' spin-off will be a series

Prime Video has announced that the pilot of a spin-off from its hit Reacher is going to become its own series.

The Untitled Neagley Project will star Reacher's Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, a former member of Jack Reacher's 110 Special Investigators unit turned private investigator in Chicago.

"When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice," Prime Video teases. "Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the [110th], Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

The series will be executive produced by Reacher vet Nick Santora and his fellow Law & Order alum Nicholas Wootton.

"Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher," said Santora and Wootton. "Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley's story further and dive into what makes her so unique."

For her part, Sten said, "I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She's such a wonderful character to play and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

Meanwhile, production of the third season of Alan Ritchson-led Reacher wrapped in July, and will debut on Prime Video in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.