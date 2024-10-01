President Jimmy Carter makes it to 100

Plains Peanut Festival Honors Former President Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday PLAINS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia. Plains is the hometown of Former President Carter and Tuesday, October 1st of this week will be his 100th Birthday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By English Nick
0
Comments on this article
Nick English

English Nick

10AM-3PM

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!