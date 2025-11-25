Poison’s ‘Look What The Cat Dragged In’ special 40th show

The 40th anniversary of the Poison’s debut album “Look What The Cat Dragged In” will be celebrated with a special concert at the famed Whisky A Go Go on December 29th. Pretty Boy Floyd have announced that they will be playing the first album from Godfathers of 80s glam in its entirety at the special concert that will also feature Enuff Z’nuff.

