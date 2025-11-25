Poison’s ‘Look What The Cat Dragged In’ special 40th show

By Debra Green

The 40th anniversary of the Poison’s debut album “Look What The Cat Dragged In” will be celebrated with a special concert at the famed Whisky A Go Go on December 29th. Pretty Boy Floyd have announced that they will be playing the first album from Godfathers of 80s glam in its entirety at the special concert that will also feature Enuff Z’nuff.

BF shared, “Hollywood’s Pretty Boy Floyd to perform Poison’s debut album, Look What the Cat Dragged In, from start to finish - right back where it all started on the Mighty Sunset Strip on December 29th! Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this Glam Rock Platinum masterpiece. One night at the Whisky-A-Go-Go with Enuff Z’ Nuff!”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!