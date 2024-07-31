Pete Davidson reportedly checks into wellness center for mental health treatment

Former Saturday Night Live star and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, a source tells People.

The magazine reports the 30-year-old King of Staten Island star is taking some time off following a grueling stand-up and acting schedule to focus on his well-being.

Davidson did so last July, as well, to deal with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder, which he's been public about both in interviews and in his creative work. His battle with addiction — and many stints in rehab — has also taken center stage in his comedy.

For now, a source tells People the superstar is focused on his sobriety, and is being supported by his family and friends for proactively looking after his mental health.

A rep for Davidson has yet to return ABC Audio's request for comment on the story.

