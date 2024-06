Sting performs during The My Songs Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. HOLLYWOOD FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Sting performs during The My Songs Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Sean Combs sampled Every Breath You Take on one his most popular songs and he did it without Sting’s permission, he now has to pay Sting $2,000 every day of the year, that’s $730,000 a year, and counting. And he’s not the only rapper that sampled Sting’s music and has to pay the Police front man, check out this reel....

Axel