Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne biopic expected in 2028

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Debra Green

Jack Osbourne confirmed the long-awaited biopic about his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will likely release in 2028. Jack revealed the script is complete and producers are seeking a director. Jack serves as producer on the Sony Studios project, describing himself as “the middleman” between his parents and the production team. The biopic will focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s love story, exploring how they met, fell in love, and married. Ozzy previously told Rolling Stone, “She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.” Lee Hall, who wrote Billy Elliot and Rocketman, remains attached as screenwriter.

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