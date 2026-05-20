Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne biopic expected in 2028

Jack Osbourne confirmed the long-awaited biopic about his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will likely release in 2028. Jack revealed the script is complete and producers are seeking a director. Jack serves as producer on the Sony Studios project, describing himself as “the middleman” between his parents and the production team. The biopic will focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s love story, exploring how they met, fell in love, and married. Ozzy previously told Rolling Stone, “She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her.” Lee Hall, who wrote Billy Elliot and Rocketman, remains attached as screenwriter.