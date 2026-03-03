Ozzfest 2027...

The BRIT Awards 2026 - Arrivals Sharon Osbourne attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Axel Lowe

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that there are plans to put on another edition of the Ozzfest traveling festival in 2027. " Yes, absolutely. Yeah, we’re gonna do it,“. Ozzfest started 30 years ago and was the first music festival of its kind dedicated to hard rock music. The event has not been a traveling festival in the U.S. since 2007. When it does return next year, Sharon said this - “I’d like to mix up the genres”.

Here’s Sharon and Kelly accepting Ozzy’s recent, Lifetime Achievement Award....

