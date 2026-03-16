Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson wins best director for 'One Battle After Another'

In the battle for best director, Paul Thomas Anderson came away with the win for his film One Battle After Another.

“You make a guy work hard for one of these, I really appreciate it,” Anderson said in accepting the award, thanking the academy for “finding my work worthy of this highest honor."

He also recognized his fellow nominees in the category, Chloé Zhao for Hamnet, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value.

“I couldn’t ask for a better class. It’s an honor to be counted amongst you guys,” he said. “There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it, but there is no question at the pleasure for having it for myself."

Finally, Anderson noted, “This is a wonder gift, and I’m so happy to call the movies home. This is really terrific.”

The win comes after 14 career Academy Award nominations for Anderson. It was his second win of the night, after winning best adapted screenplay.

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