Oasis is now greater than The Beatles

Oasis has claimed the title of the U.K.’s bestselling studio album of all time. Their 1995 sophomore record, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, has accumulated 6.2 million chart units, boosted by last summer’s Live 25 reunion tour. The milestone was revealed as part of the Official Charts Company’s 70th anniversary. The album debuted at No. 3 overall, behind Queen’s Greatest Hits (7.8 million) and ABBA’s Gold (7.1 million). It overtakes The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which now sits at 5.6 million chart units. Adele’s 21 also surpassed the Beatles record, landing at No. 4 with 5.7 million units. The Gallagher brothers received an additional chart boost recently, with “Wonderwall” peaking at No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart.