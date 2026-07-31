New Tom Tom Club boxset

Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth splintered from Talking Heads to create the side project Tom Tom Club, a loose grouping of musicians and singers also including Weymouth’s sisters and guitarist Adrian Belew. Over the course of six albums originally released between 1981 and 2012, Tom Tom Club kept fans glued to the dancefloor with original songs and diverse covers including Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby,” Lou Reed’s “Femme Fatale,” and Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing.” On August 7, Rhino will assemble the group’s discography (or most of it, anyway) on a new 6CD or 7LP box set. Let There Be LovecontainsTom Tom Club(1981),Close to the Bone(1983),Boom Boom Chi Boom Boom(1988),Dark Sneak Love Action(1991),The Good, the Bad, and the Funky(2000), andDowntown Rockers(2012).