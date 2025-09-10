New Spinal Tap movie out Friday, 9/12...

LONDON - JULY 07: Spinal Tap's Christopher Guest (R) poses with Harry Shearer (L) as the latter holds a marrow backstage during the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007 in London, England. Live Earth is a 24-hour, 7-continent series of concerts involving over a 100 music artists and 2 billion people aimed at raising awareness of global climate change. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Spinal Tap has partnered with Liquid Death to release an extremely limited-edition 11-pack of canned Still Mountain Water. In an homage to the original movie’s iconic scene featuring special amps that “go to 11,”only 11 sets of the exclusive 11-pack of beverages are available at $1,100 each, each signed by the band’s Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins ,and Derek Smalls. The collaboration includes this video where the band is confused about why they are endorsing water instead of beer. This unique release coincides with the upcoming theatrical debut of the highly anticipated movie sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, on September 12.