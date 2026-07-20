A new Grrrrrl rock project

yeah aging sucks

(L-R) Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Debra Green

Menopunks Documentary: Icons For Hormonal Justice is a new film coming in 2027 that sees music legends and cultural icons include riot grrrl pioneer Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile, Canadian electroclash artist Merrill Nisker aka Peaches, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy winner Pat Benatar, acclaimed songwriter and New Pornographers member Neko Case, and almost a dozen others team up to advocate for free and fair hormonal access and reproductive justice for all. Menopunks is described as a “misinformation-shattering feature documentary and podcast about peri/menopause and the creative process, seen through the lens of defiant GEN X musicians, trailblazing doctors, and cultural icons.”

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River