A new Grrrrrl rock project

Menopunks Documentary: Icons For Hormonal Justice is a new film coming in 2027 that sees music legends and cultural icons include riot grrrl pioneer Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile, Canadian electroclash artist Merrill Nisker aka Peaches, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy winner Pat Benatar, acclaimed songwriter and New Pornographers member Neko Case, and almost a dozen others team up to advocate for free and fair hormonal access and reproductive justice for all. Menopunks is described as a “misinformation-shattering feature documentary and podcast about peri/menopause and the creative process, seen through the lens of defiant GEN X musicians, trailblazing doctors, and cultural icons.”