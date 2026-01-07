Have you ever bought an album just because of the cover art? When record stores were still mainstream, any time i had extra cash, i would go blow it at the record store. up and down aisles. not really looking for anything specific. sometimes i’d buy a foreign language group i read about in a magazine. sometimes i build my back catalog but every once in a while i’d be drawn to the cover art. whatever the picture was - i couldn’t stop looking at it. i would buy the album not knowing anything about the group or artist. there will be a new Grammy category devoted to cover art and the artists who design them. will this reinforce the physical medium of music again? Learn more HERE.