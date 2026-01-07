A new Grammy category

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Debra Green

Have you ever bought an album just because of the cover art? When record stores were still mainstream, any time i had extra cash, i would go blow it at the record store. up and down aisles. not really looking for anything specific. sometimes i’d buy a foreign language group i read about in a magazine. sometimes i build my back catalog but every once in a while i’d be drawn to the cover art. whatever the picture was - i couldn’t stop looking at it. i would buy the album not knowing anything about the group or artist. there will be a new Grammy category devoted to cover art and the artists who design them. will this reinforce the physical medium of music again? Learn more HERE.

