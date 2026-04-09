Nazareth releases a new box set

UNITED KINGDOM - 10th AUGUST: Photo of NAZARETH and Manny CHARLTON and Dan McCAFFERTY and Darrell SWEET and Pete AGNEW; Posed studio group portrait for the Loud 'n' Proud album session. L-R Pete Agnew, Dan McCafferty, Darrell Sweet and Manny Charlton (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Dan McCafferty through the years

Nazareth have announced that they will be releasing a 5CD box set entitled “Born Under The Wrong Sign (1976-1979)” on June 26th that will include 27 bonus tracks including single versions and outtakes.

Disc One

Close Enough For Rock´N´Roll (1976)

1. Telegram (Parts 1 - 4)

2. Vicki

3. Homesick Again

4. Vancouver Shakedown

5. Born Under The Wrong Sign

6. Loretta

7. Carry Out Feelings

8. Lift The Lid

9. You’re The Violin

Bonus Tracks

10. My White Bicycle (Single)

11. You’re The Violin (Edited A-Side)

12. Loretta (Alternate Single Version)

13. Carry Out Feelings (US Single Edit)

14. Lift The Lid (Alternate Single Version)

15. My White Bicycle (Original Version)

16. Telegram (Edited Version)

17. On Your Way

18. So You Want To Be A Rock ‘N’ Roll Star

Disc Two

Play ´N´ The Game (1976)

1. Somebody To Roll

2. Down Home Girl

3. Flying

4. Waiting For The Man

5. Born To Love

6. I Want To Do Everything For You

7. I Don’t Want To Go On Without You

8. Wild Honey

9. L.A. Girls

Bonus Tracks

10. Good Love (B-Side)

11. I Don’t Want To Go On Without You (Alternate Edit)

12. Waiting For The Man (Alternate Edit)

13. Somebody To Roll (Edit)

14. Born To Love (Edited Version)

Disc Three

Expect No Mercy (1977)

1. Expect No Mercy

2. Gone Dead Train

3. Shot Me Down

4. Revenge Is Sweet

5. Gimme What’s Mine

6. Kentucky Fried Blues

7. New York Broken Toy

8. Busted

9. Place In Your Heart

10. All The King’s Horses

Bonus Tracks

11. Greens (B-Side)

12. Desolation Road (B-Side)

13. Gone Dead Train (Edited Version)

14. Expect No Mercy (Alternate Version)

15. Place In Your Heart (Alternate Edited Version)

16. Kentucky Fried Blues (Edited Version)

17. Expect No Mercy (Live)

Disc Four

Expect No Mercy (Original Version)

1. Kentucky Fried Blues

2. Gone Dead Train

3. Shot Me Down

4. Greens

5. Life Of A Dog

6. New York Broken Toy

7. Revenge Is Sweet

8. Desolation Road

9. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down

10. Moonlight Eyes

Disc Five

No Mean City (1979)

1. Just To Get Into It

2. May The Sunshine

3. Simple Solution (Parts 1 & 2)

4. Star

5. Claim To Fame

6. Whatever You Want Babe

7. What’s In It For Me

8. No Mean City (Parts 1 & 2)

Bonus Tracks

9. Snaefell (No Mean City Outtake, 1979, Instrumental)

10. May The Sunshine (Single Edit)

11. Whatever You Want Babe (Single Edit)

12. Star (US Version)

13. No Mean City (Alternate Edit)

14. Simple Solution (Edit)