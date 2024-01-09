Movies for Grownups: 'Oppenheimer', 'The Color Purple' and more nominated by 'AARP The Magazine'

AARP The Magazine has released its nominations for this year's Movies for Grownups Awards, highlighting 2023's best "films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers."
Among the list in the Best Movie for Grownups category are Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, according to the magazine for readers of a certain age.
On the TV side, The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession and The White Lotus were nominated.
Movies for Grownups Awards winners will be announced in the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine.
"Our goal has always been to ignite cultural change in Hollywood through our Movies for Grownups initiative," says AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo. "And this year's bumper crop of masterworks worth a grownup's time suggests that it's happening."
He explains the annual award "fights industry ageism, and they're a measure of social change as well as artistic excellence."
Here is the full list of main category nominees:
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Best Actress:
Annette Bening - Nyad
Juliette Binoche - The Taste of Things
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Origin
Helen Mirren - Golda
Julia Roberts - Leave the World Behind
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Anthony Hopkins - Freud's Last Session
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis - Air
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Taraji P. Henson - The Color Purple
Julianne Moore - May December
Leslie Uggams - American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor:
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - The Color Purple
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Director:
Ben Affleck - Air
Michael Mann - Ferrari
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Screenwriter:
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig - Barbie
David Hemingson - The Holdovers
Tony McNamara - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Ensemble:
American Fiction
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Rustin
Best Actress (TV):
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Jennifer Garner - The Last Thing He Told Me
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor (TV):
Brian Cox - Succession
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Oliver Platt - The Bear
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
Henry Winkler - Barry
Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series:
The Bear
Fargo
Only Murders in the Building
Succession
The White Lotus
Best Reality TV Series:
The Amazing Race
America's Got Talent
The Golden Bachelor
Jury Duty
The Voice
Best Intergenerational Film:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Holdovers
Leave the World Behind
Poor Things
Best Time Capsule:
Ferrari
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Priscilla
Rustin
